Noh's Notebook
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
A quick vid on Onuralp Bitim's debut
One minute on all he did in his first 28 minutes
17 hrs ago
•
Stephen Noh
10
Share this post
A quick vid on Onuralp Bitim's debut
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
December 2023
A quickie on the Bulls' Corner Offense
One of the ways they've looked better without Zach LaVine
Dec 9, 2023
•
Stephen Noh
10
Share this post
A quickie on the Bulls' Corner Offense
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Are the Bulls better without Zach LaVine?
Looking into Chicago's improved record and how it impacts trade rumors
Dec 8, 2023
•
Stephen Noh
15
Share this post
Are the Bulls better without Zach LaVine?
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
November 2023
Some Bulls content I've made that you may have missed
A link dump including trade possibilities and some play breakdowns
Nov 17, 2023
•
Stephen Noh
13
Share this post
Some Bulls content I've made that you may have missed
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
July 2023
Short thoughts and video scouts on Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter
One minute videos on their strengths and weaknesses
Jul 6, 2023
•
Stephen Noh
15
Share this post
Short thoughts and video scouts on Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
June 2023
What the Bulls should do in free agency
Spending options, targets that make sense, best path going forward
Jun 29, 2023
•
Stephen Noh
14
Share this post
What the Bulls should do in free agency
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
What should the Bulls do with Nikola Vucevic?
Laying out the options in front of them and the best path forward
Jun 7, 2023
•
Stephen Noh
18
Share this post
What should the Bulls do with Nikola Vucevic?
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
April 2023
Schemes & plays to look for in the Raptors-Bulls play-in game
An X's and O's preview of what to expect for Wednesday's play-in game
Apr 8, 2023
•
Stephen Noh
15
Share this post
Schemes & plays to look for in the Raptors-Bulls play-in game
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
December 2021
Announcing an end to Noh's Notebook
Observant readers will note that it has been a few weeks since my last entry. I had been in talks to join in on a new opportunity that would allow me to…
Dec 9, 2021
•
Stephen Noh
13
Share this post
Announcing an end to Noh's Notebook
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
November 2021
How can the Bulls beat these zone defenses?
Looking at some stuff that worked during Bulls-Heat
Nov 28, 2021
•
Stephen Noh
7
Share this post
How can the Bulls beat these zone defenses?
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Notes from Bulls-Knicks Redux
The Bulls use the same formula with the same result
Nov 22, 2021
•
Stephen Noh
11
Share this post
Notes from Bulls-Knicks Redux
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
DeMar DeRozan is the engine that drives the Bulls in crunch time
Going through the end of game against the Denver Nuggets to show DeRozan's impact
Nov 20, 2021
•
Stephen Noh
6
Share this post
DeMar DeRozan is the engine that drives the Bulls in crunch time
stephnoh.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Stephen Noh
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts