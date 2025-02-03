If you read my suggestions on what I thought the Bulls should do at the trade deadline last week, then my reaction to the Bulls moving LaVine probably won’t surprise you. I thought that they’d get a mediocre offer that wasn’t worth taking. They did get that mediocre offer, but they jumped on it instead.

It’s far from the worst trade that Arturas Karnisovas has made, which is the nicest thing I can say about it. Here’s my reasoning, along with what I thought of the deal for the Kings and Spurs, over at Sporting News.