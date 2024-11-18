I watched a lot of Josh Giddey with the Thunder last year, but I wanted to give it at least 10 games before I made a fresh evaluation of his fit with the Bulls.

It hasn't gone well for him, and I wrote about why over at Sporting News.

Giddey is better than Cameron Payne, but there are a lot of similarities in their circumstances. I sincerely hope it ends better for Giddey than it did for Payne.