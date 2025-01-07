[Video] How a Lonzo Ball crunch time substitution led to a Bulls win
A nice coaching adjustment by Billy Donovan
The Bulls looked like they were going to lose a close game to the Spurs on Monday, but somehow figured out a way to close the game on an 11-0 run. That run coincided with Lonzo Ball entering the game, and his defensive ability was why the Bulls came away with the victory.
Here’s a short video explaining what happened:
Thanks for doing these bulls things, I love them
Lonzo is going to be the next Shaun Livingston on somebody's championship team...Denver? Milwaukee? Minnesota? But unlikely it's Chicago, sadly.