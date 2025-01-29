With the Feb. 6 trade deadline quickly approaching, I figured now was a good time to share my opinion on what the Bulls should do.

I would have liked to see them sell low on their guys earlier in the season and try to maximize their Cooper Flagg/Dylan Harper odds. Now, they’re somewhat stuck in the standings.

Here’s what I think they should do with Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and others:

Bulls trade deadline preview: Here's what Chicago should do with Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball and others