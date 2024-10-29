It looks like I may have to eat crow on my prediction that the Bulls would stink. They’ve looked feisty in wins against the Bucks and Grizzlies (without Ja Morant). Zach LaVine looks like the All-Star version of himself, and he’s changed some stuff with his game which I wrote about at Sporting News. Please check it out!

Here’s one other tidbit for the newsletter subscribers. Josh Giddey had a fantastic inbounds pass during the team’s 20 point comeback against the Grizzlies.

That cut that LaVine makes off Nikola Vucevic’s screen is called a UCLA cut. The Thunder used it to initiate every sideline out of bounds play they ran last year.

Billy Donovan stole that action from Mark Daigneault and put it into the Bulls’ offense for Giddey this year. It’s going to lead to some very pretty passes, particularly when whoever is guarding Vucevic has his head turned. Giddey loves to watch that big man and throw a bounce pass whenever he sees that defender sleeping on the cut. That’s why he’s considered one of the best inbounders in the league.