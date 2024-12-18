It took over a year, but we finally have a somewhat credible trade rumor involving Zach LaVine. Tony Jones and Sam Amick of The Athletic dropped a report during the NBA Cup Final indicating that the Nuggets have had “significant” discussions on a trade for the Bulls star.

It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that Arturas Karnisovas went to old friend Calvin Booth to try and work a deal for LaVine. Not only does that make sense from a fit perspective, but Karnisovas obviously has some level of comfort with a Nuggets regime that still has some pieces from when he worked there.

The basic structure for this deal is fairly straightforward. Unless there is some complicated three-team mechanism, it’s going to be Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji for LaVine and possibly one other minimum-salaried Bulls veteran.

I wrote out why a hypothetic deal makes sense for both sides over at Sporting News. Check it out!