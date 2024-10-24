There were concerns that the Bulls would be too good to keep their top-10 protected draft pick this season. I was not one of those people — I think that the Bulls will sneak under their 28.5 win total set by Vegas.

You never want to take too much from one game, but that looked to be a safe bet in the team’s 123-111 loss to a Pelicans team missing two starters in Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy. Dejounte Murray was also playing with what was later disclosed as a broken hand in the second half, and the Pelicans still smoked the Bulls during that timespan.

I live-blogged that game for the fans who couldn’t get their antenna setup to work. I also graded Josh Giddey’s performance at Sporting News (along with clipping every shot, make or miss, every assist, and every turnover he had).

Since you’re probably a Bulls sicko if you’re subscribed to this newsletter, I’ll give you one more and do some bullet points of what I observed from this game.