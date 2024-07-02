Last Sunday, I warned that the DeMar DeRozan contract negotiations were extremely complicated. I predicted that the Clippers would bow out and some other unexpected teams would step in, or that the Bulls would re-sign him with the intent of trading him mid-season.

I got half of that scenario right. The Clippers look like long shots to sign DeRozan, and the Lakers and Heat are the new lead candidates. His time with the Bulls is probably done.

You, good reader, probably only care about what the Bulls can get back if they do sign-and-trade DeRozan. I outlined some possibilities over at Sporting News.

The short version is this: The boring cap rules make DeRozan sign-and-trades really hard to pull off. There are a lot more teams with cap space next summer, so maybe he signs a cheap one-year deal and tries again next year.