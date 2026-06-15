The Bulls took their time picking their new head coach, but they have one in place with a week to go before the draft.

Tiago Splitter wasn’t my favorite choice for the job. I thought that he was one of the weaker head coaches in the league last season, but certainly not bad to the point of being damaging to a franchise.

The Bulls don’t need the most brilliant tactician in the world at this stage of their team build anyway. They need an adult in the room who can develop a very young roster. Splitter should be able to do that, and he’s earned the opportunity to remain a head coach after what he did in Portland last year.

I went into the pros and cons of that year over at Sporting News. Check it out here for my full thoughts.