For avid readers of this old blog, it’s been pretty clear that my dedication to the Bulls has been rapidly waning. I missed way more games this season than ever before, and I didn’t miss it.

I’m still going to wish the Bulls well and catch the occasional game here or there. I’ll probably also write on their major moves too, so not much is changing for you readers. But I’m done making the Bulls a central part of my life.

I explained why over at Sporting News. Read why I’m entering my “just friends” phase with the franchise here: https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/chicago-bulls-season-review-fans-breakup/efa52ccd2ed232ad8ac05e3a

Thank you all for your continued support! You wonderful readers are the one and only reason why I continue to keep tabs on this team. Until the draft, farewell!