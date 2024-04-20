The Chicago Bulls broke up with their diehard fans long ago. It's on the fans to realize it.
Changing my relationship with my former favorite team
For avid readers of this old blog, it’s been pretty clear that my dedication to the Bulls has been rapidly waning. I missed way more games this season than ever before, and I didn’t miss it.
I’m still going to wish the Bulls well and catch the occasional game here or there. I’ll probably also write on their major moves too, so not much is changing for you readers. But I’m done making the Bulls a central part of my life.
I explained why over at Sporting News. Read why I’m entering my “just friends” phase with the franchise here: https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/chicago-bulls-season-review-fans-breakup/efa52ccd2ed232ad8ac05e3a
Thank you all for your continued support! You wonderful readers are the one and only reason why I continue to keep tabs on this team. Until the draft, farewell!
Couldn’t agree more stephen, they’re in purgatory and there’s no point in investing in something that has no future, and this current iteration has none! The sooner it’s broken up the better. Although it would be very sad to see Demarr go, if he really wants to win he’s in the wrong place. And if he goes then maybe theres a chance they blow it up and be so bad we get our lottery pick back from SAS in a stacked draft instead of building Orlando’s team and watching them crush it.
You couldn’t have said it any better. I was on the waiting list for season tickets for years, and was thrilled when, out of the blue, my name came up. It unfortunately was at the end of the Thibodeaux era, and after a year of Fred Hoiberg’s hapless coaching (and his disrespect of Joakim Noah, one of my favorite players of all time), I gave up my seats. I might have been back once or twice since then, but no more than that, and I haven’t even watched them on TV. I’m not boycotting them (I agree that doing that is silly). It’s just that I don’t find them to be worth my time anymore.