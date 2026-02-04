Ivey’s gonna need a new number

The Bulls made three moves leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline that other national reporters won’t really pay much attention to. Readers of this newsletter probably realize though that all three of their trades were out of character from what Arturas Karnisovas usually does in February (I’m assuming it’s a lot of napping).

That’s the only jab I’ll take at Karnisovas, because he deserves legit praise for finally trying to win at the margins and giving up on the pointless chase for the Play-In Tournament. I wrote about why I liked each move, plus what they’re getting in Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons, over at Sporting News here.

As a bonus, if you haven’t checked out my salary tool, give it a whirl here. It shows you which contracts are good, bad, and what a fair deal is this summer for Ivey, Simons or any of the other soon-to-be free agents on this roster (Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Collins, Dalen Terry, Lachlan Olbrich, Yuki Kawamura, and Mike Conley, who will probably be waived).