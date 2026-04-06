Noh's Notebook

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Gregggggg's avatar
Gregggggg
Apr 7

Drafting Podz is a big gold star on Mike D’s resume? Kill me

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H_Vaughn's avatar
H_Vaughn
Apr 7

Just a savage takedown. By far, my favorite eulogy on this dreadful front office. Brilliant!

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