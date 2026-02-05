Noh's Notebook

Robert Gavrel
Feb 5

Bulls are a better team without overated Coby White who constantly hurt our defense.

You need to read between the lines and look at how much better Bulls are now looking defensively.

Sexton, Okuro, Dosumo and Simons are good defenders plus I heard Ivey too is halfway decent on defense.

