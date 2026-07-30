Noh's Notebook

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Thomas
4d

typo in this graph, should just be historical I think:

I think it’s now fair to say that Graham doesn’t mind poor historicaly shooting given the players he’s targeted in the draft and free agency and his comments post-draft that shooting is a skill that can be improved.

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