There has been a lot of box score analysis on the Bulls’ new guys, but not a lot of people have looked at the actual tape. Here’s a one minute scout on what is beyond Jalen Smith’s excellent shooting percentages.

I think Smith is a fine backup, but the Bulls probably overpaid to get him. It’s not a big mistake — three years at $27 million is a totally reasonable gamble on future improvement, and he makes sense given their personnel and timeline. I would rather have had Goga Bitadze, who earned pretty much the same deal.

Overall, I gave the signing a B at Sporting News (where I also graded every other free agency signing). That feels about right.