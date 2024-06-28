Not everyone has time to watch a full G-League Ignite game (the product is not good), but if you have 18 minutes to spare, I spliced together every play, both good and bad, from one of Matas Buzelis’ games.

This type of scout is so much better than watching a highlight package. It’s embedded below.

If you don’t have the 18 minutes to spare and simply want my quick overview of the pick, here are some bullet points (or skip to the 16:50 mark to hear me talk about it).