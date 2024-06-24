The Bulls broke into the national landscape over the past week, and I had plenty of thoughts on the Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey swap.

I posted my instant grades for the Caruso trade at Sporting News (Spoiler: One team earned my first ever A+, and it wasn’t the Bulls).

While I hated the trade from a value perspective, Giddey was actually a player that I had been privately clamoring for the Bulls to trade for. I watched a lot of him over the past few years and have a good feel on his game.

On Monday morning, I wrote on why Giddey would have been a great buy-low candidate (the issue is that the Bulls bought high) and why I believe that he’s a decent prospect who could maximize his potential on the team.

Last thing in this link dump was a deep dive on Patrick Williams and what the Bulls should pay him based both on my salary model and eye test.

Thanks as always for reading! I will have more Bulls-related analysis on any other major moves as well as who they end up selecting in the draft.