Josh Giddey trade grade, why I think he might improve on the Bulls, and how much Patrick Williams is worth
A collection of my Bulls stuff for Sporting News over the past week
The Bulls broke into the national landscape over the past week, and I had plenty of thoughts on the Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey swap.
I posted my instant grades for the Caruso trade at Sporting News (Spoiler: One team earned my first ever A+, and it wasn’t the Bulls).
While I hated the trade from a value perspective, Giddey was actually a player that I had been privately clamoring for the Bulls to trade for. I watched a lot of him over the past few years and have a good feel on his game.
On Monday morning, I wrote on why Giddey would have been a great buy-low candidate (the issue is that the Bulls bought high) and why I believe that he’s a decent prospect who could maximize his potential on the team.
Last thing in this link dump was a deep dive on Patrick Williams and what the Bulls should pay him based both on my salary model and eye test.
Thanks as always for reading! I will have more Bulls-related analysis on any other major moves as well as who they end up selecting in the draft.
I agree. I just can't wait to see how lonzo ball can play along with Giddey off the ball at times and vice versa