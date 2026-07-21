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Gorditadogg's avatar
Gorditadogg
Jul 22

Tom Ziller came out today with his picks for the worst records and he is more bullish on the Bulls than you.

As for me I'm taking the overs on all the bad teams. No tanking = more wins.

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Ibleedbullsred's avatar
Ibleedbullsred
Jul 21

Probably about right but Wizards might be better than bulls this year. Figuring if they are set to make trades then they probably won't win them in the short term if they do.

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