We all know that the Bulls aren’t winning the championship this season. But will they be in the draft lottery relegation zone next year as one of the three worst teams in the league?

It’s certainly feasible based on Vegas over/unders, where only the Nets (21.5) and Kings (22.5) have a lower total than the Bulls’ 25.5 wins. With their roster basically set, I took a stab over at Sporting News on guessing how they would do (If you want the spoiler, I picked them for exactly 25 wins, and that was before looking at the gambling odds).

The full writeup is here, along with what my new win projection model has them at and an explanation of what it will take for them to over/underachieve. I’ve been pretty good historically at guessing their record, oftentimes going against both local and national consensus. Let’s see if my past results are skill or a fluke.

I also have a fresh set of league-wide power rankings post-summer league and after 90ish percent of free agency is complete. You can check that out here (spoiler: I have the Bulls 26th, ahead of the Bucks, Wizards, Nets, and Kings).