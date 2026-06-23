The trade on Monday night that brought Nic Claxton to the Bulls was met with high enthusiasm from most Bulls fans that I saw. Most remember Claxton from the last time that the Nets were relevant, back in 2023.

Claxton was well on his way towards becoming a top 10 center at that point, earning a four year, $100 million contract during the 2024 offseason. Not many people watched him after that, given that the Nets became one of the worst teams in the league.

I hate to be a bucket of cold water on a day where Bulls fans are excited, but the cold hard truth is that Claxton’s play fell off a cliff after he signed that deal. That was in part due to injuries and in part due to a bad situation with terrible point guard play. That makes me considerably lower on this acquistion than anyone else I have seen (spoiler: I think it’s slightly bad but somewhat trivial given the cost). I do see an outcome where it turns out well for Chicago, but I’m not confident that will happen based on what I’ve seen from Claxton over the past two or three seasons.

I wrote about the high and low end outcomes at Sporting News, also sharing my opinion on how the Wolves and Nets did (skip to the Bulls portion at the bottom if you don’t care about those teams). You can read my full analysis here:

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/julius-randle-trade-grade-timberwolves-nets-bulls-fare-nic-claxton/65e9124a59976a203a3263ec

Thanks for reading as always, and I will surely have some future analysis in the coming days on who the Bulls select at No. 4 and 15 tonight.