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Yahya bob's avatar
Yahya bob
Jun 23

Chicken or the egg. Did his play fall off because the nets were a race to the bottom diaster or did the nets become a diaster because his play fell off? Many reasons to be optimistic that this change of scenery will revitalize him, and with negligible downside this move is an obvious win for the bulls. I appreciate your cold calculated takes but some optimism and seeing through the lens of the FO would serve you well in your analysis. Bulls future is dark after the wake of AK , this move is an added glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. It's a process. Every move has risk and uncertainty. I choose to be optimistic. I guess we'll see

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Chris's avatar
Chris
Jun 23

Negative Nancy

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