I loved what the Bulls did on the first day of the draft, taking Caleb Wilson at No. 4 and Dailyn Swain at No. 15 (Swain was one of my guys that I was higher than consensus on).

I spent Wednesday going on a deep dive on Wilson’s games and wrote my thoughts down over at Sporting News. I’ll be doing the same for Swain tomorrow, and will probably have short blurbs on who they take at 38 and 56. Here are my best players available, if you want to know who I like for those selections.