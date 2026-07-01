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Gorditadogg's avatar
Gorditadogg
Jul 6

Stephen, I am underwhelmed too by our moves so far, but I don't think Wiggins or Joe are very good. I guess taking a flyer on one of them would be better than just burning our 2nd round picks, but I wish Graham had set his sights higher. (Or maybe he has, and we're just seeing the first step in his master plan.)

I also think there's a reason Detroit let Stewart go. I don’t know how your formula values him, but unless you give bonus points for cool nicknames, I am guessing it is lower than Claxton's. And I know I'm in the minority here, but I think hoping for a healthy Zach Collins is a better bet, because he is a legitimate NBA center when he is playing.

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Bulls on the Bat's avatar
Bulls on the Bat
Jul 3

This is pretty spot on imo. You mentioned 3 guys would’ve loved to be in on. Thought we might take a flyer on Caleb Love since we have his former coach. I’d call up the Jazz about Brice Sensabaugh. Would’ve asked about Filipowski before they moved Kessler. Several reclamation projects and guys on deep teams that couldn’t crack the rotation I liked, several of them UFAs. Just a very lackluster way to kick off the rebuild imo. I’d rather end up 4-10 developing young guys than like this. Anyway, rant over lol…..and he should still call the Jazz about Brice Sensabaugh….

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