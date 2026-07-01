I had the Bulls as one of my losers in my Free Agency Winners & Losers column, but I don’t absolutely hate what they did. They came into the summer with over $50 million in cap space. Rather than spending it to improve their long-term future, they essentially used it on placeholders, staying in a sort of limbo until next offseason.

Norman Powell is their big acquisition. I said earlier in the week that he made sense as a short-term signing for around a $21.5 million starting salary. The Bulls ended up signing him very close to my estimate, giving him a two-year deal that starts at $22.0 million and is extremely tradeable. There’s usually a contending team that needs more scoring or suffers an injury midway through the year, and I think it’s realistic that the Bulls can get something of value for him at the trade deadline.

While he is on the Bulls, he provides value as well. Chicago would be in the relegation zone without him. They still need a lot more shooting and advantage creation. He’s a totally reasonable stopgap to keep the offense out of the basement. He’s also a fun scorer to watch, and I think fans will grow to appreciate him.

The Zach Collins signing, for $17 million, is a little harder to deconstruct. As you already know if you’re a reader, he never plays. He’s probably not going to be worth that deal. But he is very flippable, with a team option in the second year of his contract. That, along with the team option on the second year of Powell’s deal, allows the Bulls to roll their cap space over to next summer.

What does this mean in layman’s terms? The Bulls are essentially hitting a one-year pause button on any big moves. They added a starting center (I would say bad, they would say mediocre) to soak up some minutes, a mercenary scoring guard, and an unreliable backup big man. It’s an uninspiring free agency period but far from a total disaster.

There were a lot of other deals out there that I would have liked to see the Bulls get in on. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Isaiah Stewart were good players that got salary dumped. Devin Carter is a disappointing former lottery pick who came with a second-round pick attached to take on his salary. Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams are better starting centers who were signed to smaller contracts than Claxton.

We don’t know if those same opportunities were presented to the Bulls, but there were at least some other options that they had available with their cap space that they passed up on.

The Bulls still have $9 million of wiggle room to add a player with the room exception. Maybe Anfernee Simons comes back there to address the shooting issues.

The end result of all of this is that the Bulls have constructed a team that will probably hit that 4 to 10 seed sweet spot in the lottery. They’ll have a decent-to-good pick in a weak draft next year, cap space again, and more time to figure out how to use it.

In the interim, they’ll be a bad team with some interesting young players. Not the worst result in the world, but I think they could have aimed higher.