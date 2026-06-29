Noh's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
H_Vaughn's avatar
H_Vaughn
Jun 29

What about Keon Ellis, Stephen? Seems like he brings a lot of Grimes positives without the overconfidence.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Noh
TC's avatar
TC
Jun 29

Im not a fan of his but i'm fine just sticking Jalen Smith as Claxton's backup. Not sure someone like Sandro is that much of an upgrade.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Noh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture