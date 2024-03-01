In case you missed it, I condensed Onuralp Bitim’s 28 minutes into a one minute video on my various social accounts, with some of my thoughts on what I saw from him. It was a pretty good debut!
I fully admit that this is probably more coverage than needed on Bitim, but he was fun and a great source of memes for a day.
A quick vid on Onuralp Bitim's debut
They joy the team had for him after the game was fantastic
This is why we play! Bit I'm was fun to watch in a game the Bulls competed in and won. Can we put Bitim on the buddy system with Caruso? And after five games can we get him a great nickname?